COVID-19 update: Owasso logs 1,375 cases, 1,165 recoveries, five deaths

Owasso has 210 active cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, Nov. 8, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 1,375 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 1,165 recoveries. The city has also logged five virus-related deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Bartlesville, Tahlequah and Durant, and trailing behind places such as Shawnee, Guymon, Claremore and Moore.

Owasso currently ranks in the 15th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 48th spot at 539 confirmed cases with 440 recoveries, or 99 active cases, and three deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 131,751 confirmed cases, with 113,227 recoveries and 1,429 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

