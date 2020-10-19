COVID-19 update: Owasso logs 1,089 cases, 934 recoveries, three deaths

Owasso has 155 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Oct. 19, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 1,089 total coronavirus cases and 934 recoveries. The city has also logged three virus-related deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Bartlesville, Muskogee, Tahlequah and Jenks, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Lawton, Moore and Guymon.

Owasso currently ranks in the 15th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 52nd spot at 424 confirmed cases with 367 recoveries, or 57 active cases, and one death, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 108,073 confirmed cases, with 92,367 recoveries and 1,173 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

