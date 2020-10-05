COVID-19 update: Owasso exceeds 900 cases, logs over 800 recoveries, three deaths

Owasso has exceeded 900 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Oct. 5, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 902 total coronavirus cases and 801 recoveries, marking 101 active cases. The city has also logged three virus-related deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Fort Supply, Shawnee, Tahlequah and Bartlesville, and trailing behind places such as Moore, Lawton, Claremore and Yukon.

Owasso currently ranks in the 14th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 48th spot at 361 confirmed cases with 316 recoveries, or 45 active cases, and one death, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 91,982 confirmed cases, with 78,155 recoveries and 1,055 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

