COVID-19 update: Owasso exceeds 800 cases, logs 707 recoveries, two deaths

Owasso has 94 active cases of COVID-19, as of Thursday, Sept. 24, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Owasso, which ranks in the 16th spot on the state’s official web portal, has logged 801 confirmed total cases with 707 recoveries and two deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Jenks, Tahlequah, Taft and Shawnee, and trailing behind places such as Bartlesville, Fort Supply, Lawton and Moore.

Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 44th spot at 320 confirmed cases with 271 recoveries and one death, according to the report.

As of Thursday, Oklahoma has 80,161 confirmed cases, with 66,779 recoveries and 970 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

