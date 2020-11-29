COVID-19 update: Owasso exceeds 2,000 cases, logs over 1,700 recoveries, six deaths

Owasso has 346 active cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday, Nov. 29, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 2,054 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 1,708 recoveries. The city has also logged six virus-related deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Muskogee, Guymon, Bartlesville and Durant, and trailing behind places such as Shawnee, Claremore, Moore and Lawton.

Owasso currently ranks in the 14th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 41st spot at 871 confirmed cases with 708 recoveries, or 163 active cases, and three deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 195,545 confirmed cases, with 161,955 recoveries and 1,736 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

