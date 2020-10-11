COVID-19 update: Owasso exceeds 1,000 cases, logs over 860 recoveries, three deaths

Owasso has exceeded 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, as of Sunday Oct. 11, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Owasso has recorded 1,005 total coronavirus cases and 861 recoveries, marking 144 active cases. The city has also logged three virus-related deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Shawnee, Bartlesville, Muskogee and Tahlequah, and trailing behind places such as Moore, Lawton, Claremore ad Guymon.

Owasso currently ranks in the 14th spot. Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 49th spot at 392 confirmed cases with 343 recoveries, or 49 active cases, and one death, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 99,387 confirmed cases, with 84,520 recoveries and 1,098 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

