COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville school case counts, stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 27 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,428 in-person individuals across the district.

Six elementary students out of 4,419 have tested positive, along with 18 secondary students out of 4,860 and three staff out of 1,149.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Nov. 14, are recorded on OPS’ online web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged three positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,315 total students and staff, as of Sunday, according to its online web portal.

The Owasso Reporter previously published local city stats related to coronavirus cases, but the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday, Nov. 10, cut off city and ZIP code data feeds from the public.

This decision was made despite the governor's and state health officials' previous pledges to be transparent with COVID data so Oklahomans can make informed personal choices.