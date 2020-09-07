COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville log 915 confirmed cases, 796 recoveries, three deaths

Owasso has 95 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Sept. 7, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Owasso, which ranks in the 17th spot on the state’s official web portal, has logged 661 confirmed total cases with 566 recoveries and two deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Altus, Bixby, Muskogee and Idabel, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Bartlesville, Jenks and Stillwater.

Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 44th spot at 254 confirmed cases with 230 recoveries and one death, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 64,220 confirmed cases, with 53,414 recoveries and 853 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.