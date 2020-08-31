COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville log 837 confirmed cases, 732 recoveries, three deaths

Owasso has 76 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Aug. 31, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Owasso, which ranks in the 17th spot on the state’s official web portal, has logged 596 confirmed total cases with 520 recoveries and two deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Altus, Bixby, Muskogee and Idabel, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Bartlesville, Jenks and Stillwater.

Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 41st spot at 241 confirmed cases with 212 recoveries and one death, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 58,733 confirmed cases, with 49,184 recoveries and 800 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.