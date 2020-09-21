COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville log 1,096 cases, 954 recoveries, three deaths

Owasso has 96 active cases of COVID-19, as of Monday, Sept. 21, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Owasso, which ranks in the 15th spot on the state’s official web portal, has logged 787 confirmed total cases with 691 recoveries and two deaths.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Owasso pulling ahead of areas like Altus, Bixby, Muskogee and Idabel, and trailing behind places such as Claremore, Bartlesville, Lawton and Stillwater.

Additionally, Collinsville ranks in the 45th spot at 309 confirmed cases with 263 recoveries and one death, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 77,908 confirmed cases, with 64,941 recoveries and 948 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

