COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 1,270 active coronavirus cases and 10,562 recoveries, along with 144 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 602 active cases with 4,771 recoveries and 68 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Jan. 31, are recorded on OSDH’s web portal.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 62 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,635 in-person individuals across the district.

Twenty-six elementary students out of 4,506 have tested positive, along with 19 secondary students out of 4,980 and 17 staff out of 1,149.