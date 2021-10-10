COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,628 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 7,380 recoveries, along with 109 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,619 confirmed cases with 3,482 recoveries and 48 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Oct. 10, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 619,056 confirmed cases, with 596,855 recoveries and 9,213 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 38 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,587 in-person individuals across the district.

Twelve elementary students out of 4,384 have tested positive, along with 17 secondary students out of 5,054 and nine OPS staff out of 1,149.