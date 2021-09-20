COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,239 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 6,845 recoveries, along with 96 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,404 confirmed cases with 3,154 recoveries and 40 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Monday, Sept. 20, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 584,692 confirmed cases, with 552,719 recoveries and 8,440 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 53 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,587 in-person individuals across the district.

Twenty-one elementary students out of 4,384 have tested positive, along with 26 secondary students out of 5,054 and six OPS staff out of 1,149.