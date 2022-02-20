COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 264 active coronavirus cases and 12,095 recoveries, along with 149 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 124 active cases with 5,452 recoveries and 69 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Feb. 14, are recorded on OSDH’s web portal.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported four COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,635 in-person individuals across the district.

One elementary student out of 4,506 and two secondary students out of 4,980 have tested positive, along with one staff member out of 1,149.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Feb. 18, are recorded on OPS’ web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged six positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,341 total students and staff, as of the last available update on Feb. 17, according to its web portal.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.