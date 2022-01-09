 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths
COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

Vaccine

The Moderna vaccine, pictured at a free clinic at Owasso High School in Jan. 2021.

 Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter

City stats

Owasso has recorded 320 active coronavirus cases and 8,478 recoveries, along with 137 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 111 active cases with 3,935 recoveries and 64 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Jan. 3, are recorded on OSDH’s web portal.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 98 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,635 in-person individuals across the district.

Twenty-five elementary students out of 4,506 have tested positive, along with 43 secondary students out of 4,980 and 30 staff out of 1,149.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Jan. 7, are recorded on OPS’ web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged 34 positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,315 total students and staff, as of the last available update on Jan. 7, according to its web portal.

