COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City statsOwasso has recorded 196 active coronavirus cases and 8,240 recoveries, along with 137 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 78 active cases with 3,849 recoveries and 63 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Dec. 20, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School statsOwasso Public Schools has reported 21 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,428 in-person individuals across the district.

Three elementary students out of 4,419 have tested positive, along with 16 secondary students out of 4,860 and two staff out of 1,149.

The latest statistics, provided as of Dec. 17, are recorded on OPS’ online web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged three positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,315 total students and staff, as of Dec. 19, according to its online web portal.

