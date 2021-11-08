COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,968 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 7,735 recoveries, along with 131 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,726 confirmed cases with 3,632 recoveries and 58 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Monday, Nov. 8, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 645,352 confirmed cases, with 628,075 recoveries and 10,879 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 15 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,428 in-person individuals across the district.

Two elementary students out of 4,419 have tested positive, along with 12 secondary students out of 4,860 and one staff out of 1,149.

The latest statistics, provided as of Monday, are recorded on OPS’ online web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged zero positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,315 total students and staff, as of Monday, according to its online web portal.

