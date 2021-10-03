COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,541 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 7,222 recoveries, along with 103 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,571 confirmed cases with 3,412 recoveries and 45 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Oct. 3, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 609,737 confirmed cases, with 584,478 recoveries and 8,949 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 21 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,587 in-person individuals across the district.

Ten elementary students out of 4,384 have tested positive, along with six secondary students out of 5,054 and five OPS staff out of 1,149.