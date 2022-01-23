COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 1,074 active coronavirus cases and 9,042 recoveries, along with 140 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 460 active cases with 4,130 recoveries and 66 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Jan. 17, are recorded on OSDH’s web portal.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 272 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,635 in-person individuals across the district.

Ninety-five elementary students out of 4,506 have tested positive, along with 110 secondary students out of 4,980 and 67 staff out of 1,149.