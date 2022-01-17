COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 608 active coronavirus cases and 8,654 recoveries, along with 139 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 221 active cases with 4,013 recoveries and 64 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Jan. 3, are recorded on OSDH’s web portal.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 362 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,635 in-person individuals across the district.

One-hundred-fifteen elementary students out of 4,506 have tested positive, along with 150 secondary students out of 4,980 and 97 staff out of 1,149.