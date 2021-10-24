COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,815 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 7,549 recoveries, along with 126 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,681 confirmed cases with 3,582 recoveries and 53 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Oct. 24, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 635,447 confirmed cases, with 615,193 recoveries and 10,540 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 16 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,428 in-person individuals across the district.

Seven elementary students out of 4,419 have tested positive, along with six secondary students out of 4,860 and four three staff out of 1,149.