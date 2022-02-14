 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths
COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

Vaccine

The Moderna vaccine, pictured at a free clinic at Owasso High School in Jan. 2021.

 Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter

City stats

Owasso has recorded 709 active coronavirus cases and 11,490 recoveries, along with 145 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 336 active cases with 5,176 recoveries and 68 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Feb. 7, are recorded on OSDH’s web portal.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported eight COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,635 in-person individuals across the district.

Five secondary students out of 4,980 have tested positive, along with three staff out of 1,149.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Feb. 11, are recorded on OPS’ web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged four positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,341 total students and staff, as of the last available update on Feb. 14, according to its web portal.

