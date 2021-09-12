COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,022 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 6,634 recoveries, along with 91 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,252 confirmed cases with 3,037 recoveries and 37 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Sept. 12, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 568,874 confirmed cases, with 533,334 recoveries and 8,208 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 70 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,587 in-person individuals across the district.

Twenty-one elementary students out of 4,384 have tested positive, along with 38 secondary students out of 5,054 and 11 OPS staff out of 1,149.