COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City statsOwasso has recorded 6,467 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 6,092 recoveries, along with 84 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 2,915 confirmed cases with 2,700 recoveries and 32 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Monday, Aug. 23, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 515,801 confirmed cases, with 484,745 recoveries and 7,676 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School statsOwasso Public Schools has reported 66 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,587 in-person individuals across the district.

Twenty-eight elementary students out of 4,384 have tested positive, along with 28 secondary students out of 5,054 and 10 OPS staff out of 1,149.