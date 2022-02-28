COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 121 active coronavirus cases and 12,290 recoveries, along with 149 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 51 active cases with 5,543 recoveries and 70 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Feb. 21, are recorded on OSDH’s web portal.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported three COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,635 in-person individuals across the district.

Two elementary students out of 4,506 and one staff member out of 1,149 have tested positive. The latest statistics, provided as of the last available update on Feb. 25, are recorded on OPS’ web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged three positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,341 total students and staff, as of the last available update on Feb. 23, according to its web portal.