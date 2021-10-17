 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths
Vaccine

The Moderna vaccine, pictured at a free clinic at Owasso High School in Jan. 2021.

 Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,718 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 7,463 recoveries, along with 110 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,650 confirmed cases with 3,540 recoveries and 48 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Oct. 17, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 627,699 confirmed cases, with 606,392 recoveries and 9,402 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 37 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,587 in-person individuals across the district.

Thirteen elementary students out of 4,384 have tested positive, along with 20 secondary students out of 5,054 and four OPS staff out of 1,149.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, are recorded on OPS’ online web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged 11 positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,315 total students and staff, as of Sunday, according to its online web portal.

