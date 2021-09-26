COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,419 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 7,062 recoveries, along with 99 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,499 confirmed cases with 3,284 recoveries and 44 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Sept. 26, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 598,072 confirmed cases, with 569,264 recoveries and 8,715 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 35 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,587 in-person individuals across the district.

Sixteen elementary students out of 4,384 have tested positive, along with 14 secondary students out of 5,054 and five OPS staff out of 1,149.