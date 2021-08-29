COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

City stats

Owasso has recorded 6,620 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 6,283 recoveries, along with 86 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,022 confirmed cases with 2,803 recoveries and 34 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Aug. 29, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 530,594 confirmed cases, with 499,290 recoveries and 7,812 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 99 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,587 in-person individuals across the district.

Thirty-four elementary students out of 4,384 have tested positive, along with 55 secondary students out of 5,054 and 10 OPS staff out of 1,149.