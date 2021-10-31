 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths
COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville city/school case counts, recoveries, deaths

Vaccine

The Moderna vaccine, pictured at a free clinic at Owasso High School in Jan. 2021.

 Art Haddaway Owasso Reporter

City stats

Owasso has recorded 7,897 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 7,657 recoveries, along with 130 deaths, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Collinsville has also logged 3,705 confirmed cases with 3,608 recoveries and 56 deaths, OSDH reports.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, Oct. 31, are recorded on OSDH’s online web portal, updated every week.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 641,051 confirmed cases, with 622,476 recoveries and 10,710 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicates that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

School stats

Owasso Public Schools has reported 24 COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 10,428 in-person individuals across the district.

Eight elementary students out of 4,419 have tested positive, along with 15 secondary students out of 4,860 and one staff out of 1,149.

The latest statistics, provided as of Sunday, are recorded on OPS’ online web portal, updated every week.

Likewise, Collinsville Public Schools has logged four positive COVID-positive cases in isolation out of 3,315 total students and staff, as of Sunday, according to its online web portal.

