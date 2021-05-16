COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville case counts, recoveries, deaths

Owasso has logged two additional death due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 70, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, May 16, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,490 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,393 recoveries, marking 97 active cases.

Additionally, Collinsville has logged 2,414 confirmed cases with 2,379 recoveries, or 35 active cases, and 27 deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 450,315 confirmed cases, with 441,302 recoveries and 6,878 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Owasso Public Schools has also reported two positive cases in isolation — a secondary student and an elementary student — in addition to 11 close contacts in quarantine, as of Sunday according to its web portal.

Collinsville Public Schools has also reported two level-1 positive cases in isolation and eight level-2 quarantine in effect, as noted on its website.

