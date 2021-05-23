COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville case counts, recoveries, deaths

Owasso has logged four additional deaths due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 74, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, May 23, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,509 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,408 recoveries, marking 101 active cases.

Additionally, Collinsville has logged 2,417 confirmed cases with 2,385 recoveries, or 32 active cases, and 27 deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 451,280 confirmed cases, with 442,741 recoveries and 6,918 deaths, the dashboard shows. The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Owasso Public Schools has also reported three positive cases in isolation — all elementary students — in addition to 18 close contacts in quarantine, as of Sunday according to its web portal.

Collinsville Public Schools has also reported two level-1 positive cases in isolation and 43 level-2 quarantine in effect, as noted on its website.

