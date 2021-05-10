COVID-19 update: Owasso, Collinsville case counts, recoveries, deaths

Owasso has logged one additional death due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 70, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Monday, May 10, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,473 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,381 recoveries, marking 92 active cases.

Additionally, Collinsville has logged 2,408 confirmed cases with 2,372 recoveries, or 636 active cases, and 27 deaths, according to the report.

As of Monday, Oklahoma has 448,872 confirmed cases, with 439,686 recoveries and 6,832 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Owasso Public Schools has also reported two positive case in isolation — a staff member and a secondary student — in addition to 34 close contacts in quarantine, as of Monday according to its web portal.

Collinsville Public Schools has also reported three level-1 positive cases in isolation and 31 level-2 quarantine in effect, as noted on its website.

