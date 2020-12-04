COVID-19 update: Collinsville logs another virus-related death, bringing total fatalities to four; Owasso stands at six

Collinsville has logged one additional death due to COVID-19, as of Friday, Dec. 4, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to four, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Collinsville has recorded 935 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 793 recoveries, marking 143 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Collinsville pulling ahead of areas like Woodward, Fort Supply, Stilwell and Weatherford, and trailing behind places such as Guthrie, Blanchard, Choctaw and Bethany.

Collinsville currently ranks in the 40th spot. Additionally, Owasso ranks in the 14th spot at 2,236 confirmed cases with 1,874 recoveries, or 362 active cases, and six deaths, according to the report.

As of Friday, Oklahoma has 208,875 confirmed cases, with 177,564 recoveries and 1,860 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

