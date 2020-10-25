 Skip to main content
COVID-19 update: Collinsville logs additional virus-related death; Owasso stands at three

Collinsville has logged one additional death due to COVID-19, as of Sunday, Oct. 25, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to two, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal reflect that Collinsville has recorded 447 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 396 recoveries, marking 51 active cases.

The dashboard reflects every confirmed case of the coronavirus in just over 200 cities, with Collinsville pulling ahead of areas like Anadarko, Seminole, Skiatook and Mcloud, and trailing behind places such as Weatherford, Poteau, Grove and Guthrie.

Collinsville currently ranks in the 54th spot. Additionally, Owasso ranks in the 15th spot with 1,158 total coronavirus cases and 1,020 recoveries, or 138 active cases, along with three deaths.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 116,736 confirmed cases, with 99,541 recoveries and 1,249 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

