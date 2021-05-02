COVID-19: Owasso, Collinsville see steady case counts, recoveries, fewer deaths

Owasso has logged one additional death due to COVID-19 since last week, bringing the city’s coronavirus death total to 69, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

The latest statistics on OSDH’s web portal, as of Sunday, May 2, reflect that Owasso has recorded 5,453 confirmed total coronavirus cases and 5,313 recoveries, marking 140 active cases.

Additionally, Collinsville has logged 2,399 confirmed cases with 2,335 recoveries, or 64 active cases, and 27 deaths, according to the report.

As of Sunday, Oklahoma has 447,279 confirmed cases, with 430,095 recoveries and 6,788 deaths, the dashboard shows.

The state indicated that confirmed recoveries are pronounced as currently not hospitalized or deceased and 14 days after onset/report.

Owasso Public Schools has also reported three positive case in isolation — a staff member, a secondary student and an elementary student — in addition to 24 close contacts in quarantine, as of Sunday according to its web portal.

Collinsville Public Schools has also reported one level-1 positive case in isolation and one level-2 quarantine in effect, as noted on its website.

