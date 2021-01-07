Copper Kiln ceramic studio in downtown Owasso welcomes new owner

The Copper Kiln is now operating at the hands of a new owner.

Cynthia Jack recently took over the Owasso-based ceramic studio, located in the heart of downtown’s Redbud District.

Jack replaces Debra Johnson, who has served as the Main Street business’s owner since Feb. 2018. Johnson was the second owner of Copper Kiln following Penny Hamrick, who founded the shop in June 2012.

Jack started visiting the studio over a year ago as a customer, and eventually formed a close friendship with Johnson. It wasn’t long until Jack grew more involved in helping with the day-to-day operations of the business.

“I came in here just out of the blue … started painting, got to know the owner,” Jack said, “… and if an emergency arose, (Cynthia) needed me to watch out for the shop, (I) started coming in.”

Jack’s continued efforts to pitch in ultimately led her to fill the leadership role, which Johnson left to focus on family. Jack said she’s excited to move forward in her new venture.

“I can teach my kids how to run it and pass it down, or I can involve family,” Jack said. “People come in and I can kind of just brighten up their day; it’s just opened up a lot of possibilities.”

More information about the Copper Kiln can be found at thecopperkiln.com.

