Controversial voucher bills stir opposition among Owasso school, legislative officials

The advancement of two controversial voucher bills is stirring opposition among local school and state officials.
Senate Bill 1647 narrowly progressed from the Senate Education Committee by a vote of 8-7, and Senate Bill 1583 also moved forward by a vote of 9-6. Both measures now head to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.
SB 1647 would allow taxpayer dollars to follow a student to a private school or home school and be used for educational items such as tutoring and transportation. Likewise, SB 1583 would allow a student in a school with an F on its state grade card to go to a private school with taxpayer dollars.
Owasso Public Schools interim Superintendent Margaret Coates at the district’s monthly board meeting on Monday publicly announced her disapproval of the proposed legislation.
“The reasons are pretty obvious we’re in opposition, as this will hurt all public schools,” Coates said. “This law will easily allow for other private, for-profit companies to take advantage of state funds … Both of these bills contain no education quality standards and virtually no accountability to the public about how these public funds will be spent.”
The projected funding, she said, would include state-dedicated, state-appropriated and local ad valorem dollars funneled in state aid, with each voucher equating to an average of around $5,800 a year per student.
“There’s an estimated 60,000 … students currently who don’t attend a public school, which means public schools could lose up to $360 million next school year if funding stays flat and no current public schools students receive a voucher,” Coates said.
She added that in 2021, Oklahoma spent nearly double the amount on private choice than its five neighboring states combined, emphasizing the need to dispute the latest Senate measures.
“Oklahoma parents already have many choices when deciding how to educate their children,” Coates said, “including open transfers, charter schools, statewide virtual charter schools, the (Oklahoma) Equal Opportunity Scholarship and Linsey Nicole Henry Scholarship … the most choice options among its neighboring states.”
Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore, however, said in a Tulsa World story that parents want different choices for a variety of reasons, ranging from religious to a need for academic excellence to provisions for special needs or to avoid bullying, he said.
Owasso’s Democratic representative, Sen. J.J. Dossett, contested Quinn’s position, stating that public money belongs in public schools.
“Parents should absolutely pick the best type of education for their children. Public, private and home school options are available in our community,” Dossett told the Owasso Reporter. “But tax dollars meant for education must stay in the public schools that have the task of educating over 90% of Oklahoma students.
“Instead creating schemes to shuffle money around within our education systems, the legislature should be finding ways to make meaningful investments to ensure we keep class sizes down and recruit and retain high quality educators.”
Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, who filed SB 1647, said in the Tulsa World story that parents would make the ultimate determination on accountability and that the measure would give parents options.
“For a vast majority of the kids, the best option is going to be a local public school; many are served exceedingly well,” Treat said. “But if they are not served exceedingly well, we can’t force them to stay in that system. I think it would be wrong of us as policy makers to do so.”
Sen. Jo Anna Dossett, D-Tulsa, Dossett’s sister, raised concerns about how the vendors or those receiving the funds would be vetted. Treat said the parents would hold the institutions receiving the dollars accountable.
Gov. Kevin Stitt has expressed strong support for the measure, while State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister, who is running against Stitt in the 2022 gubernatorial election, said in the Tulsa World story that it poses a threat to Oklahoma’s school funding infrastructure.
“Gov. Stitt’s voucher scheme is a rural school killer that will decimate funding for all children in public schools and will negatively affect every public school student across the state,” she said.
Barbara Hoberock with Tulsa World contributed to this story.