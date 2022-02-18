Controversial voucher bills stir opposition among Owasso school, legislative officials

“Parents should absolutely pick the best type of education for their children. Public, private and home school options are available in our community,” Dossett told the Owasso Reporter. “But tax dollars meant for education must stay in the public schools that have the task of educating over 90% of Oklahoma students.

“Instead creating schemes to shuffle money around within our education systems, the legislature should be finding ways to make meaningful investments to ensure we keep class sizes down and recruit and retain high quality educators.”

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, who filed SB 1647, said in the Tulsa World story that parents would make the ultimate determination on accountability and that the measure would give parents options.

“For a vast majority of the kids, the best option is going to be a local public school; many are served exceedingly well,” Treat said. “But if they are not served exceedingly well, we can’t force them to stay in that system. I think it would be wrong of us as policy makers to do so.”