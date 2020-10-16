Computer repair service company Shepard Technologies opens new office in Owasso

Chip Shepard enjoys fixing computers — so much, in fact, that he started his own business over five years ago to take it up full time.

The longtime Owasso resident has worked out of his home since launching his namesake company, Shepard Technologies, but this month he celebrated the opening of a new storefront within the community.

On Friday, the Owasso Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Shepard outside his new office, located at 8283 N. Owasso Expy.

“I’ve loved the Owasso Chamber, they’ve been phenomenal,” Shepard said. “I contribute my success to being a part of the community and getting involved.”

Shepard provides a range of services for residential and commercial clientele, including computer and laptop repair, managed IT, business IT and consulting, virus and malware removal, remote support and more.

He specializes in firewall technologies, network design, server administration and computer networking — skillsets that he said he can put to good use in the new space.

“That’s what my passion is, helping others in any way I can, and technology just happens to be something I’m good at,” Shepard said.