‘Complete Streets’ brings increased walkability, bikeability to Owasso roadways

“It provides a safer corridor; it controls the turning movements, particularly left turning movements, by channeling them into certain intersections,” Fritschen said. “The aesthetic element, there’s no doubt that’s going to enhance and improve property values.”

The last available traffic statistics (published in 2015, when Complete Streets was adopted by Owasso’s City Council) show that 76th Street saw a daily average of 10,160 vehicles and 116th saw a daily average of 11,110. Fritschen said he’s confident those numbers, along with safety and flow, have since increased, thanks in large part to the newly implemented concept.

He and his team are now setting their sights on carrying the Complete Streets model into the continued expansion of 116th to Garnett Road, and eventually to Mingo Road. Another project in their purview is the completion of Garnett to 106th, which will round out the nearly two-mile stretch of construction to 116th.

When asked what it means to see Complete Streets come to fruition in his hometown, Fritschen replied, “I think it’s something unique to Owasso that makes us a unique and positive destination place.”

