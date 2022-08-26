CommunityCare donates $2,500 to Owasso Education Foundation

The Owasso Education Foundation is continuing to help support area schools thanks to the generosity of partnering organizations.

CommunityCare, for example, donated $2,500 to OEF this week to go toward helping local teachers pay for various classroom supplies and expenses.

The funds come as part of CommunityCare’s recent investment of $20,000 into eight Tulsa-area school support foundations. Representatives from each district were honored during a special ceremony on Thursday.

“CommunityCare is proud to recognize the OEF’s mission to support and encourage excellence in Owasso Public Schools by providing money to teachers for otherwise unfunded projects,” CommunityCare Corporate Communications Manager Betsy Penturf said.

OEF Chair Brooke Clark added, “OEF is always thankful for our community partners, and this gift from CommunityCare will go directly to our teachers. It’s because of people and organizations like theirs that make what we do beneficial for our teachers.”

Other districts that received funds included: The Foundation for Tulsa Schools, Jenks Public Schools Foundation, Union Schools Education Foundation, Broken Arrow Public Schools Foundation, Bixby Educational Endowment Foundation, Sand Springs Education Foundation and Sapulpa Public Schools Foundation.

Additionally, OEF received $9,500 from TTCU Federal Credit Union at the beginning of August. It also collects donations through various fundraisers, including the Patriot Classic Golf Tournament and other private contributions.

Visit owassoeducationfoundation.org for more information.