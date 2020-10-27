Committee formed in Owasso to host new Veterans Day activities amid COVID-19 cancellations

Likewise, The Warrior’s Journey is an interactive online community for military members, veterans and their families, and partnered with the Owasso committee to host a special service in the Owasso football stadium on Nov. 11. The event, open to both the student body and the public alike, will feature a ceremonial flyover of a Lockheed P-38 Lightning fighter aircraft.

“I’m excited about all of it,” Vines said. “We’re bringing two different national exhibits that have not ever been here before to come in the week.”

His committee also plans to host a military vehicle display in the OHS parking lot on Nov. 14, where locals can showcase different sets of patriotic wheels, as well as a community program for businesses to participate in that provides various discounts for veterans.

“I think it’s just a great thing,” Vines said, “and I think it just shows the partnerships that are so much stronger when we’re able to do so much more to make it better for the public.”

The committee is offering sponsorship opportunities for the weekly event in the amount of $50. All donors will be listed on a banner that will be displayed at the entrance of the Remembering Our Fallen exhibit at OHS.

For more information, call the Owasso Recreation and Culture Department at 918-376-1529 or visit cityofowasso.com/534/veterans-events.

