Column: Writing the column nobody wants to write

I’ve pondered over the past few days just how I would find the words to write the column nobody in my position wants to write.

So here it goes.

As of reading this column, I am no longer part of the Owasso Reporter staff. Last week, I was reassigned to lead the editorial direction of the Sand Springs Leader.

Life has a way of throwing us unexpected twists, particularly in the year of our Lord 2020. This curveball certainly fits that description. As I was planning coverage for the remainder of the fall sports season and on into the winter months, this move was definitely not on my calendar.

First off, I wanted to thank all of the coaches, players and fans from the Owasso and Collinsville area who I have come across over the past 2 ½ years while at the Reporter. You have graciously accepted me as one of your own, an act of which I am forever indebted.

The Rams’ first-ever undefeated football team will go down as one of the most memorable gridiron seasons since I started covering high school athletics 20 years ago. Owasso’s unexpected run to the 2019 state title in boys golf and last year’s state finals appearance in softball are just two more of many highlights.