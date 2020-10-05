Collinsville zinc smelting site repurposed as honeybee habitat deleted from EPA’s Superfund National Priorities List

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced on Monday, Oct. 5, that the organization in Fiscal Year 2020 deleted all or part of 27 sites from the Superfund National Priorities List.

The Tulsa Fuel and Manufacturing Superfund site in Collinsville was included on EPA’s latest list, marking the third year in a row that the agency has deleted a historically high number of Superfund sites.

Collinsville’s former zinc smelter was placed on the NPL of contaminated sites in 1999, and following extensive cleanup and monitoring, now hosts bee colonies for local honey companies.

EPA deletes sites or parts of sites from the NPL when no further cleanup is required to protect human health or the environment. Years, and sometimes decades, of complex investigation and work have gone into developing these sites to where they are today.

“Cleanup and deletion from the NPL helps communities move forward, allowing land to be repurposed and reused in more productive ways,” EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler said in a news release. “We’re proud of the progress we’ve made.”