Collinsville woman injured in car accident in Lincoln County

A Collinsville woman was injured in a car accident over the weekend.

The single-vehicle incident occurred around 9:55 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, on Turner Turnpike (I-44) just west of 164, in Lincoln County, according to the accident report.

It states that Katie Short, 33, of Collinsville, was driving a 2016 Jeep Renegade eastbound on the turnpike when she departed the roadway to the right, went air-born and turned over twice, striking a fence and landing upside down in a tree.

Short was pinned for approximately 35 minutes before she was extricated by Wellston Fire Department utilizing a Hurst tool, the report notes.

Short was transported by Survival Flight to an Oklahoma City medical center, and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk internal and trunk external injuries, according to the report.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.