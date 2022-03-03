Collinsville woman dedicates St. Jude’s 2022 Dream Home to her daughter, a leukemia survivor

Collinsville resident Sara Lohse inked her sentiments on the foundation of a new Owasso home as part of a special event Tuesday morning.

Lohse took part in St. Jude’s 2022 Dream Home floor-signing ceremony, which provided the local mother of four a platform to pay homage to her 12-year-old daughter, Madi, a leukemia survivor.

Lohse’s words, etched in permanent marker, read, “Thank you St. Jude for saving Madi’s life. We will forever be grateful.”

Every year, St. Jude hosts its Tulsa Dream Home Giveaway in Owasso’s Stone Canyon neighborhood, offering locals a chance to win a luxury home by purchasing a $100 ticket, which goes toward funding children’s cancer treatment.

Several sponsors and donors all accompanied Lohse in writing well wishes on the living room floor of the 2,600-square-foot home — a sight that struck an emotional chord with Jillian Bolding, regional development director for St. Jude.

“Seeing everyone in the community come together, especially listening to Sara and Madi’s story, it’s just heartfelt,” Bolding said. “Her story is a story of grace and hope and joy … and in Oklahoma and all around the world, there’s so many stories just like her family’s.”

Lohse’s daughter was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in Jan. 2020, and underwent treatment at a hospital over 400 miles away, uprooting her family from their Collinsville residence.

“We were told, ‘You have two hours to go home … pack your bags; you are moving to Memphis, Tennessee, for the next six to nine month to fight for your daughter’s life,’” Lohse said. “You can’t prepare for something like that.”

Within the first two weeks in her first round of chemotherapy, however, Madi didn’t respond to treatment and showed no signs of improvement.

“Our child was quickly dying,” said Lohse, whose daughter was now admitted in the ICU.

“I remember asking the Lord, ‘As the author of her body, whisper a cure into our doctor’s ear; give her an idea; give her something that would be different,’” the then-grieving mother said.

Over the next several months, Madi fought through five rounds of continued chemo, in addition to an alternative treatment that her doctor prescribed, which ultimately led her out of the intensive care unit and on the road to a slow recovery.

“We experienced our miracle in that moment,” Lohse said. “Our doctor tried something new, and it saved her life.”

Lohse’s prayers were accompanied by those of St. Jude’s medical team, who helped pave the way for her family to forgo payments for treatment, travel, housing and food — all made possible thanks in large part to the hospital’s annual Dream Home Giveaway.

“My child is active and well to this day, and we are so thankful for people like you (St. Jude staff) for allowing our family to truly just rest in the knowledge that things were being taken care of,” Lohse said at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Her words of gratitude — along with dozens of others’ — will be forever etched onto the surface of St. Jude’s new dream home, awarded to a lucky winner in June.

“It’s the foundation of a home, but it’s also the foundation of helping so many families,” Lohse said. “This home is a beacon or a symbol of what a community can do when they come together to support families that get put into St. Jude (when) they didn’t choose to be there.”

This year, St. Jude increased the number of tickets from its previous 13,000, totaling $1.3 million, to 14,500, adding over $150,000 to the donation pot.

Through its annual giveaway, St. Jude has raised more than $1 million consecutively over the last five years statewide and has raised about $550 million nationwide. For more information, visit dreamhome.org/tulsa.

