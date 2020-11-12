Collinsville will not pursue city-wide mask mandate at this time, officials say

The City of Collinsville released a statement on Thursday addressing a mask mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

City staff in a letter say they will not pursue a city-wide requirement for masks or face coverings at this time.

“Given the high rate of compliance with individual mask policies across our community, and in consideration that Collinsville’s COVID-19 numbers haven’t increased dramatically from the beginning of the pandemic, there are no plans for a mandatory mask ordinance,” the letter states.

Officials add that they will reevaluate their position, if needed, should conditions change.

“The City of Collinsville assesses the COVID-19 numbers daily and we are prepared to act when it is necessary,” the letter notes. “The City strongly encourages citizens to continue to follow CDC guidelines.”

As of Thursday, Collinsville has logged 600 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with 475 recoveries and three deaths, the Oklahoma State Department of Health reports.

Owasso has yet to publicly address a city-wide mask mandate, with OSDH’s web portal reflecting 1,522 cases, 1,259 recoveries and five deaths for Collinsville’s southernmost neighboring community.