Collinsville welder creates inspiring art honoring Cherokee culture, history

Mike Phillips isn’t letting COVID-19 stifle his creativity. The longtime craftsman is putting his talents to good use to stay inspired.

Phillips, a former welder, specializes in melting and shaping scraps of metal to form unique pieces of art, a hobby he picked up around 10 years ago.

“I just like making stuff … it’s always just been a part of my life,” Phillips said, “and now that I’ve gotten older, I’ve kind of embraced it.”

The 52-year-old artist is a longtime Cherokee Nation citizen, and is passionate about creating pieces honoring his ancestors and their heritage. He said he draws his inspiration from studying the tribe’s rich lineage.

“I’m heavy into Cherokee sculpture and history … and I’ll be reading a story or something, and an idea will come to me, and I’ll be like, ‘Huh, I bet I can make that out of medal,’” Phillips said. “It’s a way to express my interpretation of things.”

Phillips uses a range of materials — from brass, copper and stainless steel to even marble and granite — to bring his unique creations to life. Each piece is interwoven with animals, plant life and other designs, including Owasso’s trademark “End of the Trail” symbol, to depict the Native American culture.

His love of sports, motorcycles and music has also played a part in shaping his handiwork over the years, but they all share an affinity of the Cherokee Nation.

“The Cherokee culture is not just my history, it’s my family,” Phillips said. “It’s something I embrace tightly. I come from a long line of Cherokees that did great things, and I’d like to continue that lineage.