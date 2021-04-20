Collinsville teen injured in dirt bike accident Monday evening

A Collinsville teenager was injured in a dirt bike accident Monday evening.

Around 7 p.m., emergency crews responded to a report of a crash involving a dirt bike, an ATV and a golf cart at a residential area near South Elm Road off of Oklahoma 20 just a few miles northeast of Owasso, according to the accident report.

It states that a 17-year-old Collinsville girl who was driving a dirt bike allegedly crashed into an ATV, driven by a 15-year-old girl, also from Collinsville, after the ATV swerved to avoid being hit by a third vehicle, a golf cart, driven by a 14-year-old girl from Verdigris.

The girl driving the dirt bike was transported to an area hospital and admitted in stable condition with head, arm and leg injuries. The other two girls were uninjured.

The Rogers County Detachment of Troop B investigated the accident.