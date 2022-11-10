Collinsville students place in band, FCCLA, Special Olympics events

FCCLA district STAR results
FCCLA competed in district STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) events on Nov. 9. Nine students competed in grades 9-12, and all students placed either first, second or third. Five out of the nine students received high enough scores to advance to regionals in February.
• 1st place in Creed Speaking: Kimberley Rojas (advancing to regionals)
• 1st place in Professional Presentation (level 2): Destiny Cotterill (advancing to regionals)
• 2nd place in Children's Literature: Hailey Peters (advancing to regionals)
• 2nd place in Cake Decorating: Reagan Linzy (advancing to regionals)
• 2nd place in Career Investigation: Brayden Miller (advancing to regionals)
People are also reading…
• 2nd place in Job Interview: Jacob Spunaugle
• 3rd place in Professional Presentation (level 3): Allie Brackett
• 3rd place in Repurpose and Redesign: Milee Merrick
• 3rd place in New Member Facts: Adilyn Rightmire
NCDA Honor Band results
7th-grade
• Elle Myers: 6th clarinet
• Jett Finney: 1st percussion
• Julian Matthew: 6th horn
• Kaeding Randolph: 1st tuba
8/9th-grade
• Drake Linzy: 2nd tuba
• Kenny Charlton: 8th horn
• Kiah Conyers: 9th flute
• Kiley Eyler: 7th trombone
• TJ Sullivan: 6th trombone
High school
• Ashlynn Comstock: 1st alternate bassoon
• Carter Mazzanti: 4th clarinet
• Drew Finney: 1st alt trumpet
• Grant Myers: 13th trumpet
• Jackson Vickers: 2nd euphonium
• Mason Crabaugh: 8th trumpet
• Sam Salley: 4th oboe
• Trevor Harris: 2nd alt trumpet
• Will Lester: 3rd clarinet
OSSAA state marching contest
On Wednesday, Oct. 26, the Collinsville High School Marching Band competed at the OSSAA State Marching Band Contest held at Muskogee High School. The band received a Superior Rating with Straight Ones from the adjudication panel. This is the band’s eighth consecutive Superior rating at this contest.
Special Olympic Athletes
Special Olympics athletes recently participated in Individual Basketball Skills.
• Aryana Matias: 1st place
• Devyn Ashlock: 1st place
• Hunter Kelley: 1st place
• Jaylee Bishop: 1st place
• Kilee Gann: 1st place
• Aiden Risley: 2nd place
• Braden Matias: 2nd place
• Nikki Gray: 2nd place