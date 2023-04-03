Seven Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students from Collinsville recently competed and placed in State STAR events.

Kimberley Rojas placed in Creed Speaking; Milee Merrick in Teach & Train; Ella Phelps in Say Yes to FCS Education; and Allie Brackett, Madison Fountain and Lauren Grogg in Promote and Publicize FCCLA.

These students will all be recognized on stage at the state convention on April 6, where they will be announced as first, second or third place.

First and second places (with a score of 80 points or higher) will advance to nationals this summer in Denver, Colorado.